Patriots’ Jack Jones Shares Instagram After Gun Charges Dropped

Legal uncertainty no longer hangs over the head of Patriots cornerback Jack Jones.

Jones on Tuesday had gun charges against him dropped in exchange for an agreement to serve one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service, per ESPN, citing court documents. The 25-year-old, who received the charges as a result of a June 16 incident at Boston’s Logan Airport, now is cleared to play a full slate for the Patriots this season, barring punishment from the NFL.

With the legal matter now resolved, Jones appears to be entirely focused on his sophomore season in Foxboro, Mass. That seemingly was the message the 2022 fourth-rounder sent Wednesday morning when he posted an Instagram photo of himself from training camp coupled with a lock emoji as the caption.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick expects Jones to be available for Sunday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. If the young cornerback does suit up for Week 1, it will mark his first game since Week 14 of last season. Jones finished his rookie campaign on injured reserve and also was issued a team-imposed suspension.

Jones certainly will have his hands full if he plays Sunday. The reigning NFC champions boast one of the league’s best wide receiver tandems in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.