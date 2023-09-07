Under normal circumstances, Ty Law would not pick the Patriots to beat the Eagles this weekend.

But Sunday won’t be an ordinary day at Gillette Stadium.

Tom Brady will be on hand when New England opens its 2023 slate against the reigning NFC champions. Law believes the buzz Brady will bring to Foxboro, Mass., will help Mac Jones and company score an upset over one of the NFL’s best.

“I’m saying we’re going to feed off the energy of Tom Brady,” Law said Thursday morning on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “If Tom Brady was not coming, I wouldn’t be comfortable picking the Patriots even though that’s my team. I’m always going for them. But because Tom Brady’s coming, there’s going to be so much energy there. Hopefully, Tom can go in there and talk to the team and get them ready to rock and roll. I know Belichick is always going to be prepared to have a good game plan. It’s up to those guys to go out there and make no excuses and play lights-out football. I think that energy will come from Tom Brady, so they can squeak one out.”

Brady will be back at his old stomping grounds so he can be celebrated for his incredible 20-year body of work in New England. It figures to be a lively ceremony, though Law believes the scheduling for the festivities could have been better.

If bettors believe the Pro Football Hall of Famer cornerback’s logic for the Philadelphia-New England clash is sound, a +160 moneyline bet on the Patriots probably is enticing.