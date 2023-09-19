Christian Gonzalez has a fan in arguably the best Patriots cornerback of all time.

Gonzalez impressed in his NFL debut when he logged seven tackles, a sack and a key pass breakup in New England’s home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 17th overall pick in this year’s draft followed up that first impression with another standout performance at Gillette Stadium in Week 2. Gonzalez racked up six more tackles against the Miami Dolphins and recorded his first pro interception, a beautifully high-pointed snag on a pass intended for all-world receiver Tyreek Hill.

The fourth-quarter pick drew a rave review from Pro Football Hall of Famer Ty Law.

“I look at the little things, man,” Law said Tuesday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “First of all, he was competitive. He wasn’t afraid. On the interception, you know what he did? He picked it off at its highest point. He didn’t sit there and wait for it to come down and get that interception. A lot of guys wait for it like it’s a loaf of bread and catch it like that. He went up there and did it fundamentally correct. He did it at the highest point, giving himself a chance to make a play and he did that. That’s something during the game that a lot of people don’t do. He’s doing it at such a young age and being competitive, running with guys. He’s not afraid. I like him. He’s on the way to annointment.”

Gonzalez also garnered praise from head coach Bill Belichick, who called the interception “outstanding.” Even Hill, who shaded Mac Jones before the game and criticized Patriots fans after the contest, admitted to being impressed by Gonzalez.

The 21-year-old could face another tough assignment Sunday when the Patriots will be forced to deal with 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. But the threat the star wide receiver poses now is less daunting with Zach Wilson quarterbacking the New York Jets.