The New England Patriots have gotten healthier this week while also losing more impact players, in this case as cornerback Marcus Jones heads to injured reserve.

The second-year defender out of Houston left Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins and will now miss time with a torn labrum, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

This season, Jones has five tackles and a fumble recovery in the two games he played in.

Jones joins fellow cornerback Jack Jones on IR while Jonathan Jones is trending in the right direction after missing the Dolphins game. The Patriots also signed a pair of cornerbacks to the practice squad on Thursday in Breon Borders and Azizi Hearn, per a team release.

The New England defense looks to put together the season’s first winning effort when the Patriots hit the road to battle the New York Jets in Week 3.