The Patriots suddenly need help at defensive tackle, and a familiar face is kinda-sorta available. So, is a reunion in the cards?

Don’t bet on it.

New England on Tuesday placed underrated D-tackle Daniel Ekulae on injured reserve with a torn biceps, an issue that could end his season. Ekuale suffered the injury during the Patriots’ road win over the New York Jets on Sunday, a game that also saw nose tackle Davon Godchaux go down with an ankle ailment.

The dual blow to the D-line prompted an obvious question: Would the Patriots reach out to Carl Davis, who currently is on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad?

“Source: The Patriots have not contacted Carl Davis’ camp about a possible reunion,” the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan reported Tuesday, “despite their injuries at defensive tackle.”

Davis, who’s listed at 320 pounds, was one of New England’s more effective run-stoppers over the last three seasons. But he was released in late August in a somewhat surprising move.

The 31-year-old later said he “got caught slipping” and didn’t “do enough” to keep a roster spot in Foxboro, Mass. That admission, along with Callahan’s reporting, indicates the Patriots weren’t impressed with what they saw from Davis over the summer.

If New England eventually plucks Davis from Seattle’s practice squad, it must keep him on the 53-man roster for at least three weeks.