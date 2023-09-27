FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ first practice of Week 4 yielded positive updates on a pair of injured starters.

Left guard Cole Strange and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux both were present and in uniform during the open media portion of Wednesday’s practice, indicating they avoided serious injuries during Sunday’s 15-10 win over the New York Jets.

Godchaux (ankle) left in the second quarter of that game and did not return. Strange (knee) was replaced by rookie Atonio Mafi during the third quarter.

The Patriots had perfect attendance from their 53-man roster and practice squad Wednesday, including one new addition: a defensive tackle wearing No. 94. That was Manny Jones, whom multiple outlets reported signed to the P-squad Wednesday morning.

New England also had one open roster spot after placing D-tackle Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve Tuesday, but Jones was the only new arrival at Wednesday’s practice.

Five players practiced in black jerseys, signifying they were honored as practice players of the week for their work during the lead-up to the Jets game. Those players were quarterback Bailey Zappe, QB/receiver Malik Cunningham, receiver T.J. Luther, linebacker Calvin Munson and defensive end Keion White.

Practice players of the week tend to be members of the practice squad, so it was notable that Zappe and White — both of whom are on the 53 — were recognized.

The Patriots are scheduled to practice again Thursday and Wednesday before traveling to Dallas for Sunday’s matchup with the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.