A pair of impact veterans returned to the Patriots’ practice field Wednesday.

Left tackle Trent Brown and cornerback Jonathan Jones both were present and in uniform at New England’s first Week 3 practice after missing Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins with injuries.

Brown spent last week in concussion protocol, while Jones suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of the Miami game.

The Patriots’ offensive line struggled in Brown’s absence, with replacement Vederian Lowe allowing a crucial sack on their final possession in a 24-27 loss. New England reportedly gave Brown a raise Tuesday, adding an extra $2 million in incentives to his contract.

New England was severely shorthanded at corner Sunday night with Jones, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones all unavailable for most of the game. First-round rookie Christian Gonzalez carried that group by playing every defensive snap, grabbing his first career interception and helping limit Tyreek Hill to five catches for 40 yards.

Rookie guard/tackle Sidy Sow also returned to practice Wednesday after missing time with a concussion.

Marcus Jones was one of two players not spotted during the open media portion of practice. He suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s contest and did not return. Head coach Bill Belichick declined to share an update on Jones’ status Wednesday morning.

The other absentee was defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who announced the birth of his daughter Tuesday on social media.

The Patriots, who sit at 0-2 for the first time since 2001, are preparing to visit the 1-1 New York Jets this Sunday at MetLife Stadium.