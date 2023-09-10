Christian Gonzalez, Keion White and the rest of the Patriots’ rookie class will commemorate their NFL debuts Sunday with a special jersey patch.

All of New England’s first-year players will sport “NFL Prem1ere 2023” badges during the team’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium as part of a new league-wide initiative.

Eleven of the 12 players the Patriots selected in the 2023 NFL Draft made the team’s 53-man roster, and many are expected to play important roles.

Gonzalez, their first-round pick, will be a Week 1 starter at cornerback. White and Marte Mapu flashed disruptive potential in the preseason and should be part of New England’s defensive rotations. Atonio Mafi, Sidy Sow and Jake Andrews open the season as offensive line backups but could be thrust into action early with several starters recovering from injuries.

Chad Ryland and Bryce Baringer will form a rare all-rookie kicker/punter duo after beating out Nick Folk and Corliss Waitman in training camp. Wide receivers Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte could see increased playing time with starter DeVante Parker hobbled by a knee injury. Ameer Speed made the cut as a core special teamer.

The only draftee not included on the initial 53 was seventh-round cornerback Isaiah Bolden, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a concussion during the preseason. The Patriots do not have any undrafted rookies on their Week 1 roster, ending their streak of 19 consecutive seasons with at least one UDFA making the cut.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.