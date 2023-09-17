Patriots Rumors: Key O-Lineman On Track To Make Season Debut

The New England Patriots were forced into starting two rookies at guard due to injuries in a season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

But it looks like the Patriots won’t have to resort to that again in Sunday’s showdown with the Miami Dolphins with a key offensive lineman on track to play.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler had a promising report Saturday night that starting guard Mike Onwenu will be on the field when it comes time for the Patriots to face the Dolphins.

“Patriots OG Michael Onwenu trending upward for Sunday, per source,” Fowler posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. “Barring surprise, should be available. Team eased him back from ankle injury.”

Story continues below advertisement

Onwenu, who was listed as questionable on New England’s final injury report, underwent offseason ankle surgery, making him miss a majority of training camp. Onwenu didn’t play in any preseason games but did return to practice in late August.

It’s clear the Patriots took a cautious approach with putting the fourth-year pro back onto the field in game action. Onwenu was questionable going into the matchup with the Eagles, but was held out.

Onwenu was a critical piece of New England’s offense line a season ago, playing 99% of the snaps. A healthy and effective Onwenu should help the Patriots in several areas, including with their run game that struggled in the 25-20 defeat to the Eagles. Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott combined to average 2.8 yards per carry in the loss.

Even with Onwenu’s potential return, there’s still question marks surrounding the Patriots offensive line. Both Trent Brown and Sidy Sow missed practice the entire week due to concussions, but are listed as questionable for the contest.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots didn’t elevate any offensive linemen from the practice squad Saturday as they chose to call up an intriguing wide receiver along with a linebacker, instead. That may signal that the Patriots are optimistic about the availability of Cole Strange, who is questionable with a knee injury, Brown and Sow.

The Patriots look for their first win of the season Sunday night against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.