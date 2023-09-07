Ezekiel Elliott brings not only his talent in the backfield to the New England Patriots this season but apparently a new piece of style as well.
After wearing No. 21 for his seven seasons with Dallas Cowboys, Elliott switched back to No. 15 with the Patriots, the same number he wore in college at Ohio State.
To commemorate his pair of numbers, the former No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft sported a new reversible chain with both numbers.
Elliott can sport fashion as he arrives to Gillette Stadium when the Patriots open their 2023 season on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
Featured image via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images