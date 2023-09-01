There’s a chance New England Patriots shot caller Bill Belichick has become obsessed with wide receivers.

The 71-year-old does seem to be stockpiling them, after all.

Just one day after reportedly adding former first-round pick Jalen Reagor to the practice squad, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston reported that New England added another wideout to its group of weekday warriors: T.J. Luther.

The Patriots are releasing Thyrick Pitts from their practice squad as a corresponding move, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

That moves would keep eight total wide receivers on the Patriots’ books, including DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Tyquan Thornton, Reagor and Luther. That group also consists of three rookies, with Luther replacing Pitts on the practice squad, while Douglas and Boutte each cracked the 53-man roster.

Luther spent the majority of camp with the New York Jets, signing with Aaron Rodgers’ squad as an undrafted free agent out of Gardner-Webb. The Patriots hosted the 23-year-old for a pre-draft visit this spring.

Luther ran a 4..45-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, recording a 39-inch vertical leap to go with it. The Wofford transfer would wind up catching 63 balls for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns last season.