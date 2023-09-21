The Patriots’ 16-man practice squad appears to be full once again.

New England on Thursday signed journeyman cornerback Breon Borders, according to Borders’ agency, Exclusive Sports Group. The Patriots are the 12th NFL franchise that Borders has been a part of, although he only has appeared in games for five of those teams. The 28-year-old was spotted at Thursday’s practice, along with another defensive player not currently listed on the roster.

Borders last saw an NFL snap in Week 18 last season for the Chicago Bears. It was the only game he appeared in all season. He hasn’t played an actual defensive snap since the 2021 campaign and has been a primary special teamer for most of his career.

Borders and the other defensive player presumably will fill the two practice squad spots vacated by quarterback Ian Book, who was released earlier in the week, and linebacker Ronnie Perkins, who was plucked by the Denver Broncos. It also is possible that one will land on the 53-man roster if cornerback Marcus Jones, who didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday, lands on injured reserve.

We initially thought one of the Patriots’ final practice squad spots would go to quarterback Matt Corral, who’s been on a rollercoaster ride since initially signing with New England in late August. You can click here to read more about that increasingly bizarre situation.

New England will visit the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Practice squad elevations must be announced by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.