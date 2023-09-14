For several seasons, Mike Gesicki was a contributing part of the Miami Dolphins offense, including with some big moments against the New England Patriots.

Gesicki scored a game-winning touchdown at Gillette Stadium in the final seconds of the 2019 regular season finale that cost the Patriots a first-round bye that postseason.

After five seasons with Miami, the tight end signed a one-year deal with New England this offseason. On Sunday, he gets his first matchup against his former team.

Back in Miami, his former position mates are ready to meet Gesicki in a new uniform.

“That’s the enemy,” Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe told reporters in Miami on Wednesday. “They’re all the same. Enemies are faceless as they say. He’s definitely faceless.”

Gesicki and wide receiver DeVante Parker look to spark the Patriots against the former team while a handful of ex-Patriots return to Foxboro for the primetime matchup with implications in the AFC East.