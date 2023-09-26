Jaquan Brisker definitely wasn’t surprised to find out Mac Jones might have issued a cheap shot Sunday afternoon.

Brisker’s name might not immediately ring a bell, as he’s an unheralded safety who plays for the lowly Chicago Bears. But the 2022 second-round pick is part of the reason why many within the football community believe the Patriots quarterback is a dirty player.

In last season’s Chicago-New England Week 7 matchup at Gillette Stadium, Brisker was on the wrong end of two eyebrow-raising slides from Jones. Brisker took a shot to the groin on one of those slides, which led to the 24-year-old calling Jones “pretty dirty.”

So when Sauce Gardner accused New England’s signal-caller of hitting him with a low blow last weekend at MetLife Stadium, Brisker thought it was par for the course for Jones.

“Nothing new,” Brisker replied to a video Gardner posted of the incident in the Meadowlands.

The NFL reportedly is looking into Gardner’s claim. But if Jones is to be punished by the league, he apparently is more likely to receive a fine than a suspension.

As such, Jones should be on the AT&T Stadium field this Sunday when the Patriots visit the Dallas Cowboys for a Week 4 showdown.