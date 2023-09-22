Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers didn’t suit up for Week 2 action as he was sidelined following a scary fourth-quarter head injury in the season opener.

Now, with the Raiders coming off a brutal 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels will have a healthy Meyers ready to go for Week 3.

Meyers, who signed a three-year deal to join the Raiders in the offseason, spoke out for the first time to address the head-to-head blow from Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson. The 26-year-old also mentioned that there’s no hard feelings between him and Jackson.

“I mean, I understand the game I signed up for,” Meyers told reporters Thursday, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

After going down in Week 1, Meyers was assisted off the field and transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. That prompted a move into concussion protocol for Meyers, leaving both him and the Raiders patiently awaiting a return to football activities.

“You’re just kind of waiting,” Meyers explained, per Gutierrez. “You feel like you can go out there and make plays, but you know you’re not quite ready. So just trying to be patient, and just wait until I knew I was all the way healed or wait until I knew I was ready to go out there and play again.”

Entering Las Vegas’ Week 3 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Meyers will look to follow up an impressive Raiders debut. He racked up 81 yards on nine receptions and scored two touchdowns to record his first career multi-touchdown performance.