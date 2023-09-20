The rumored Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship caught social media in a frenzy, but there might also be another power couple in Baltimore.

The Kansas City Chiefs star and the Grammy Award winner have not confirmed their relationship, but fans let their imaginations run wild beyond the “hanging out” rumors.

That phrase went around for Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is “hanging out” with Kim Kardashian, according to People on Tuesday. Sources also told People that Beckham, 30, broke up with his longtime model girlfriend Lauren Wood, with whom he shares a son. Kardashian, 42, has four children with her ex-husband Kanye West.

“The Kardashians” star previously dated other athletes. Her relationship with former New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush was publicized on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2007. Her brief marriage to former Boston Celtics forward Kris Humphries in 2011 also was subjected to reality television (Humphries was a member of the New Jersey Nets at the time). Rumors also were floated Kardashian was dating former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, but he has been linked to model Irina Shayk.

Kardashian finalized her divorce from West in November 2022 and dated Pete Davidson for nine months before they went their separate ways.

Whether or not Beckham and Kardashian actually are dating is left for speculation, but like with Kelce and Swift, fans of both personalities probably will let their fantasies run wild on the potential power couple.