Patrick Queen seemingly felt a sense of vindication after Mac Jones landed in hot water Sunday.

Jones, who has a history of toeing the line since entering the NFL in 2021, apparently added to his unflattering track record in the Patriots’ Week 3 road win over the Jets. According to Sauce Gardner, New England’s starting quarterback hit the New York cornerback in the “private parts” after a fourth-quarter play at MetLife Stadium.

The NFL reportedly planned to look into the incident, and Gardner tried to assist in the investigation Monday when he posted an alternate angle of his encounter with Jones. The video elicited a response from the Baltimore Ravens’ fourth-year linebacker.

“But last year when I said something I was wrong,” Queen posted to the X platform.

Queen is referring to a tweet he sent out after last season’s Patriots-Ravens meeting, which took place almost exactly a year to the day of Gardner calling out Jones. After Baltimore’s win at Gillette Stadium, Queen cryptically claimed he was the recipient of some out-of-bounds remarks from the Alabama product.

Jones now has a far-from-sterling reputation around the NFL, but the 25-year-old seemingly isn’t concerned about how he’s viewed outside of New England. The third-year pro will try to lead the Patriots to a second straight win Sunday in Dallas.