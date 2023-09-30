The Ravens are thin at linebacker heading into their matchup against the Cleveland Browns, and they reportedly signed a two-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion to help them out at the position.

Baltimore signed Kyle Van Noy to its active roster just four days after he was brought onto its practice squad, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. The deal positions the 32-year-old to remain with Baltimore for the remainder of the season.

Van Noy visited the Ravens on Tuesday for a second time after he took a visit this past offseason. The Ravens will be without Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo this Sunday, and Van Noy should provide more depth against his new team’s AFC North rival.

The 10th-year veteran played with the Chargers last season, and despite his high praise for head coach Brandon Staley, he left on a sour note after Los Angeles’ playoff collapse to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card round. The Chargers opted not to re-sign Van Noy after he notched five sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ravens don’t play the Patriots in the regular season, but Van Noy can play against his other three former teams when Baltimore plays the Detroit Lions in Week 7, the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12 and the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.