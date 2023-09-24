Zach Wilson couldn’t even reach halftime before Jets fans unloaded a shower of boos during New York’s Week 3 matchup against the Patriots on Sunday.

Still understandably recovering from the mental toll of losing Aaron Rodgers just minutes into the season, New York has little patience for Wilson. The 24-year-old backup plan looked like a lost puppy, scrambling for dear life in the second quarter as he recorded just one first down to New England’s first seven.

That’s not ideal for a Jets team that entered the season with such high hopes, and just piles on the never-ending nightmare for Jets fans. In fact, one New York fan nearly lost his teeth while digesting the putrid performance and partaking in a crowd-wide boo session at MetLife Stadium.

this fan is so upset he lost his teeth 😭



what is going on pic.twitter.com/BjPWLRPgYa — The Jets Wall (@TheJetsWall) September 24, 2023

Is that the most passionate boo of all time? Perhaps.

While Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and New England proceeded to snag a 10-0 lead before the end of the second quarter, Wilson continued to prove the naysayers right. He completed four of his first nine pass attempts for just 25 yards, proving New York’s early-game defense — which held the Patriots scoreless in the first quarter — to be worthless.

New England entered the rival matchup 0-2, riding a 14-game win streak in games played against the Jets.

If Wilson’s Week 3 performance ultimately proves to be yet another dumpster fire, Jets head coach Robert Saleh will have plenty to consider moving forward.