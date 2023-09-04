Red Sox Claim Right-Handed Reliever Waived By AL East Rival

The Boston Red Sox on Monday claimed Logan Gillaspie after the right-handed reliever was designated for assignment by the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles.

Boston optioned Gillaspie to Triple-A Worcester, and made room for him on the 40-man roster by transferring Jarren Duran to the 60-day injured list. Duran had his season cut short due to a toe injury.

Playing in his second MLB campaign, the 26-year-old Gillaspie tossed 26 1/3 innings for the Orioles over the last two seasons. He has a 4.10 ERA in 28 career appearances, including a 3.12 ERA in 17 1/3 innings last year.

In Triple-A this year, Gillaspie has thrown 36 1/3 innings with a 4.71 ERA.

Story continues below advertisement

He most recently pitched for Baltimore on June 23.