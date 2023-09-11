Red Sox Fans Now Can Watch Batting Practice Live With NESN 360

Now Red Sox fans can have access to their favorite baseball team like never before.

NESN will produce a live feed of Boston’s batting practice prior to the series opener against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, exclusively available on NESN 360. The first live stream will air at roughly 4:30 p.m. ET, weather permitting.

When live, the stream can be found for eligible viewers in the NESN 360 app or at nesn.com/watch.

“Red Sox Batting Practice Live From Fenway” will feature Boston players warming up before home games, as well as commentary from a rotating roster of NESN on-air talent including Adam Pellerin, George Balekji and Meredith Gorman. It will be an added feature for select NESN telecasts for the remainder of the season.

Fans can watch “Red Sox Batting Practice Live From Fenway” by downloading the NESN 360 app on their favorite mobile or connected TV device and authenticating the service with their TV provider. A NESN 360 subscription also can be purchased directly.