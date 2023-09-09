Red Sox Minor League Coach Envisions ‘All-Star’ In Connor Wong

Connor Wong provided his biggest sample size of big league-level production this season, giving the Boston Red Sox a snippet of what might be in store for the veteran catcher for years to come.

Wong’s played over 100 games, getting over 300 at-bats this season with Boston. That’s helped give manager Alex Cora — and the Red Sox pitching staff — a feel for what Wong brings behind the plate, having slid right into the starting role following Reese McGuire’s injury in June.

But Double-A Portland manager Chad Epperson believes the best is yet to come from Wong, vouching heavily for the three-year veteran.

“We haven’t even seen the ceiling for this kid yet, in my opinion,” Epperson said, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “I think he’s going to be an All-Star catcher at some point and every pitcher that toes that rubber is going to want to throw to Connor Wong.”

Wong entered Friday night’s series opener with the Orioles at Fenway Park hitting .274 with eight home runs, 24 doubles and 34 RBIs. In July, Wong hit an efficient .313 while also stealing three bases in a 21-game span.

Meanwhile, the defensive component of Wong’s game has helped Boston too.

Wong has recorded a 1.7 defensive WAR, which ranks 14th among all players in Major League Baseball. He’s gunned down 18 runners attempting to steal, registering a .989 fielding percentage while even playing three games at second base.

Wong’s a long way away from the 33 games of major league experience in the previous two seasons, in which Boston utilized him as a short-term call up.