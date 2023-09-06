Red Sox Promote Under-The-Radar Flamethrower To Triple-A

The Boston Red Sox rewarded one of their prospect arms with a promotion up the farm system ladder.

Relief pitcher Luis Guerrero, who originally landed in Boston through the 17th round of the 2021 Amateur Draft, has been promoted from the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs to the Triple-A Worcester WooSox. This assignment comes with 17 games left — including Wednesday nights — until the end of Worcester’s 2023 campaign.

It’s also a well-deserved move for Guerrero.

Making a team-leading 43 appearances out of the bullpen in Portland, Guerrero collected 18 saves accompanied by a strong 1.81 ERA. He struck out 59 batters while tossing a career-high 49 2/3 innings, making the late-season call that much more understandable.

Luis Guerrero is on the move to Triple-A Worcester driven by @Hertz!



The closer leaves Portland as the team leader in appearances (43) and saves (18) pic.twitter.com/PwZxYFGNET — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) September 6, 2023

Guerrero, 23, wasn’t a household name in the organization to start the season. The right-hander was assigned to Boston’s Double-A affiliate in Portland, pitching exclusively for the Sea Dogs throughout the campaign while also showing noteworthy flashes on the mound.

The surge began when Guerrero was named to the Future’s All-Star Game in Seattle, joining following Red Sox prospects/representatives Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke — replacing Worcester starter Shane Drohan who went down with an injury. Guerrero pitched a third of an inning, striking out Colorado Rockies prospect Yanquiel Fernandez during that brief appearance in July, which helped continue to raise his prospect stock.

Having grown up in Boston after moving from the Dominican Republic before his high school years, Guerrero’s undergone the journeyman route in hopes of reaching the big leagues. And now, he’s one step closer.