Red Sox Prospect Blasts Leadoff Home Run In High-A Burst

Roman Anthony is on the rise through the Red Sox minor league system.

The 2022 second-round pick out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida got off to a slow start in 2023. He hit just .220 in Single-A Salem before still earning a promotion to High-A Greenville.

Since making that jump, Anthony has been on a tear at the plate, slashing .290/.411/558 for a .968 OPS with the Greenville Drive entering Thursday.

Anthony kept his bat hot by blasting a leadoff home run in Thursday night’s game against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

ROMAN CANDLE #12



Roman Anthony gives us the early lead with a 375 ft. shot over the left field wall.



Drive 1, Cyclones 0 pic.twitter.com/JABCVjHR6t — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) August 31, 2023

The long ball marked Anthony’s 12th home run of the season with 11 of those coming in High-A.

The prospect is catching major attention this summer, rising to the No. 2 prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline. Anthony also earned a spot on Keith Law’s Top 60 prospects list as well.