The Red Sox got their closer back Saturday for the final eight games of the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Boston reinstated Kenley Jansen from the COVID-19 related injured list prior to their matchup against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, per a team press release. Relief pitcher Zack Weiss was optioned to Triple-A Worcester to make room for Jansen on the active roster.

Jansen was placed on the COVID list a day after his Sept. 12 appearance against the New York Yankees, where he exited early due to fatigue and illness symptoms. The veteran will hope to end the season strong and get over the 30-save mark.

Weiss was claimed from the Los Angeles Angels in August and pitched in 12 games for Boston. He posted a 3.21 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 14 innings.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jansen move was made a day after Luis Urías was placed on the injured list, and Enmanuel Valdez was called up from Triple-A Worcester. Boston also announced David Hamilton underwent successful surgery Friday.

First pitch for the middle matchup of the Red Sox-White Sox series is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 3 p.m.