The Boston Red Sox enter play on Tuesday in search of back-to-back wins against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

For the second time this season, the Red Sox lineup squares off against former Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi. The right-hander spent parts of five seasons in Boston and helped the ball club take home a World Series title in 2018.

Eovaldi signed a two-year, free-agent deal for $34 million with the Rangers entering the 2023 season.

In his return to Fenway Park on July 6, the 33-year-old allowed four earned runs and walked four batters in 5 1/3 innings to earn a no-decision. The Boston lineup stayed hot to earn a 10-6 victory in that contest and a series win over Texas.

Overall, Eovaldi is 3-0 with a 4.78 ERA in eight previous outings, seven of which were starts, against the Red Sox in his career.

The Red Sox continue their three-game series against the Rangers on Tuesday night from Globe Life Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images