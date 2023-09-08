The Boston Red Sox open a brand-new series Friday night, hosting the American League East leading Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Alex Verdugo will return to the lineup, leading off in his first game since injuring his hamstring in a Red Sox win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. Boston manager Alex Cora will essentially keep things the same, with Verdugo returning to right field and Adam Duvall sliding over from right to center to take over for Wilyer Abreu.

The first-place Orioles will roll out their best Friday, with catcher Adley Rutschman leading things off. Cedric Mullins will return to Baltimore’s lineup after missing two games against the Los Angeles Angels.

First pitch from Fenway is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN following an hour of pregame coverage.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox-Orioles:

BOSTON RED SOX (72-68)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Adam Duvall, CF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Trevor Story, SS

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Tanner Houck, RHP (4-8, 5.07)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (88-51)

Adley Rutschman, C

Gunnar Henderson, SS

Anthony Santander, RF

Ryan O’Hearn, DH

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B

Cedric Mullins, CF

Austin Hays, LF

Adam Frazier, 2B

Ramon Urias, 3B

Story continues below advertisement

Kyle Bradish, RHP (10-6, 3.03 ERA)