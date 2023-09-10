The Red Sox and the Orioles will wrap up their three-game weekend series Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Brayan Bello is set to make only his second career start against Baltimore. The young right-hander is coming off a quality start against another one of the American League’s best, as he only allowed three runs across six innings last Monday in Tampa Bay. Bello will be opposed by O’s rookie righty Grayson Rodriguez, who hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in an outing since mid-July.

Speaking of youngsters, the Boston outfield behind Bello doesn’t feature anyone over 27 years old. Alex Verdugo is the elder statesman of the group, and he’ll be joined by recent call-ups Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela.

Here are the starting lineups for Sunday’s Orioles-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (72-70)

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Alex Verdugo, RF

Trevor Story, SS

Wilyer Abreu, LF

Luis Urías, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Brayan Bello, RHP (11-8, 3.61 ERA)

ORIOLES (90-51)

Adley Rutschman, C

Gunnar Henderson, SS

Anthony Santander, DH

Ryan O’Hearn, 1B

Cedric Mullins, CF

Austin Hays, LF

Aaron Hicks, RF

Adam Frazier, 2B

Ramon Urías, 3B

Grayson Rodriguez, RHP (5-3, 4.91 ERA)