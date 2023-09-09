The Red Sox dropped another home opener Friday, but they’ll get a chance to bounce back against the Orioles at Fenway Park on Saturday.

Boston lost its 10th straight homestand opener and moved to 1-11 in the first game of its 12 homestands this season, as seen on NESN’s postgame. Baltimore cut Tanner Houck’s night short in its 11-2 win, but the Red Sox will look to improve with Chris Sale on the mound opposite Jack Flaherty.

Manager Alex Cora made only one change to the lineup with Wilyer Abreu starting at center field for Adam Duvall. He’ll bat seventh in the order behind Trevor Story. It will be Abreu’s first start since Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox will don their City Connect uniforms Saturday. They are 11-2 in them this year and 26-6 overall. Boston is six games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the American League wild card heading into Saturday.

First pitch for Red Sox-Orioles is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 3 p.m.

Here are the full lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (72-69)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Trevor Story, SS

Wilyer Abreu, CF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Chris Sale, LHP (6-3, 4.46 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (89-51)

Adley Rutschman, DH

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B

Anthony Santander, RF

Austin Hays, LF

Aaron Hicks, CF

Gunnar Henderson, 3B

Jordan Westburg, 2B

James McCann, C

Jorge Mateo, SS

Jack Flaherty, RHP (8-8, 4.84 ERA)