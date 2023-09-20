The Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers will compete for a series win Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

Brayan Bello will toe the rubber for the visitors in the finale. The 24-year-old is coming off a quality start (three earned runs over six innings) in Toronto, albeit in a losing effort. Bello pitched well in his only other outing against the Rangers this season July 5 when he surrendered two runs over seven innings at Fenway Park. The right-hander will be opposed by Jon Gray, who the Red Sox tagged for nine hits across six frames in that same game.

Boston only made two player swaps for the starting lineup coming off Tuesday’s loss. Rookie Ceddanne Rafaela will replace Trevor Story at shortstop, while Reese McGuire will do the catching for Bello.

Here are the lineups for the Red Sox-Rangers series finale:

RED SOX (75-77)

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Alex Verdugo, RF

Adam Duvall, CF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Reese McGuire, C

Luis Urías, 2B

Brayan Bello, RHP (12-9, 3.71 ERA)

RANGERS (83-68)

Marcus Semien, 2B

Corey Seager, SS

Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

Josh Jung, 3B

Adolis García, RF

Jonah Heim, C

Mitch Garver, DH

Leody Taveras, CF

Evan Carter, LF

Jon Gray, RHP (8-8, 4.05 ERA)