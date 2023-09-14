The Red Sox and Yankees are back in doubleheader action at Fenway Park.

Wednesday’s Boston-New York matchup was postponed due to weather, so the sides will conclude the four-game series Thursday. Tanner Houck remains the starter for the Red Sox, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone will turn to Michael King for the first half of the doubleheader.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will trot out Ceddanne Rafaela in the leadoff spot, similar to what he did in the first doubleheader matchup Tuesday. Rafaela will start in center field, and Adam Duvall returns to the lineup starting in right field. Duvall will bat sixth behind Wilyer Abreu, who starts in left field with Masataka Yoshida on the bench for the first half of the doubleheader. Luis Urías will start at second base and bat eighth behind Trevor Story.

First pitch for the first matchup of the Red Sox-Yankees doubleheader is scheduled at 1:35 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 12:30 p.m. The second matchup of the doubleheader will be aired on FOX at 7:15 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are the full lineups for Boston and New York:

BOSTON RED SOX (73-72)

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Wilyer Abreu, LF

Adam Duvall, RF

Trevor Story, SS

Luis Urías, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Tanner Houck, RHP (4-9, 5.28 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (73-72)

Estevan Florial, CF

Aaron Judge, DH

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Austin Wells, C

Anthony Volpe, SS

Jake Bauers, 1B

Oswald Peraza, 3B

Oswaldo Cabrera, RF

Everson Pereira, LF

Story continues below advertisement

Michael King, RHP (4-5, 2.82 ERA)