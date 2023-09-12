Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Ceddanne Rafaela Starts In Opener

Following a rain out Monday evening, the Red Sox and the Yankees will play two at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Nick Pivetta gets the ball for Boston in Game 1, which will have full coverage on NESN beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. Pivetta was sharp in his last outing against New York in late August when he allowed two runs on three hits over five innings with eight strikeouts. The right-hander will be opposed by Randy Vásquez, who’s set to make only his eighth big league appearance.

Boston will have four rookies in the lineup for the series opener. Ceddanne Rafaela and Enmanuel Valdez will handle the middle of the infield for the Red Sox, while Wilyer Abreu and Masataka Yoshida will patrol the outfield alongside Alex Verdugo. Reese McGuire is set to do the catching for Pivetta.

Here are the full lineups for the matinee matchup of the Red Sox-Yankees doubleheader:

RED SOX (73-70)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Wilyer Abreu, CF

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Nick Pivetta, RHP (9-8, 4.54 ERA)

YANKEES (71-72)

D.J. LeMahieu, 1B

Aaron Judge, RF

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Anthony Vople, SS

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B

Estevan Florial, CF

Everson Pereira, LF

Kyle Higashioka, C

Randy Vásquez, RHP (2-2, 2.36 ERA)