The Boston Red Sox will welcome the New York Yankees to Fenway Park for the first of four games Monday night.

Boston is coming off a 7-3 win in its series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. It snapped a four-game losing skid for Alex Cora’s team. New York is fresh off a series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Alex Verdugo will return to the leadoff spot for the Red Sox and remain in right field. Masataka Yoshida will be back in Boston’s lineup and will bat fifth and play left field while Wilyer Abreu is slated to bat seventh and play center field.

Kutter Crawford will return to the mound for the Red Sox. The right-handed Crawford will try to bounce back after a pair of underwhelming starts against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 5 and Houston Astros on Aug. 30. Crawford has compiled a 5.64 ERA in his last seven starts.

The Yankees will counter with right-hander Clarke Schmidt.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

BOSTON RED SOX (73-70)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Trevor Story, SS

Wilyer Abreu, CF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Kutter Crawford, RHP (6-7, 4.36 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (71-72)

DJ LeMahieu, 1B

Aaron Judge, RF

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Austin Wells, C

Anthony Volpe, SS

Jake Bauers, LF

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B

Estevan Florial, CF

Clarke Schmidt, RHP (9-8, 4.54 ERA)