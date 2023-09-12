The Red Sox and the Yankees will play the second game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, with Boston making sweeping changes to its lineup following a Game 1 loss.

Kutter Crawford will toe the rubber for the Red Sox, opposing high-priced Yankees newcomer Carlos Rodón. Boston has yet to face the 30-year-old this season, while New York has some familiarity with Crawford — who gave up just one earned run in his six-inning start against the Bronx Bombers in August.

The Red Sox are shuffling the lineup quite a bit, with Ceddanne Rafaela, Justin Turner and Triston Casas serving as the only hold overs from Game 1. Turner will continue to DH and Casas will remain at first, but Trevor Story is taking over for Rafaela at shortstop — moving the 22-year-old out to center field where he will lead off. Rob Refsnyder will take over for Masataka Yoshida in left and bat second, Adam Duvall will take over for Alex Verdugo in right and bat fifth and Luis Urías steps in for Rafael Devers at third — batting eighth.

Pablo Reyes will bat seventh in his Red Sox return, replacing Enmanuel Valdez at second base after Boston sent the rookie down to Triple-A Worcester to open up Reyes’ roster spot. Connor Wong will do the catching for Crawford and bat ninth.

Here are the full lineups for the Red Sox and Yankees as they cap off a doubleheader:

BOSTON RED SOX (74-70)

Ceddanne Rafaela CF

Rob Refsnyder LF

Justin Turner DH

Triston Casas 1B

Adam Duvall RF

Trevor Story SS

Pablo Reyes 2B

Luis Urias 3B

Connor Wong C

Kutter Crawford, RHP (6-7, 4.36 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (72-72)

Estevan Florial CF

Aaron Judge DH

Gleyber Torres 2B

Austin Wells C

Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3B

Jake Bauers 1B

Oswald Peraza SS

Oswaldo Cabrera RF

Everson Pereira LF

Carlos Rodón, LHP (2-5, 6.60 ERA)