The Boston Red Sox won the first game of a three-game series, 7-3, against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday afternoon.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 72-66, while the Rays moved to 83-55.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

In the early frames of Monday’s matinee, the Rays did everything right.

Tampa Bay got a strong start from Aaron Civale, who the team acquired at the trade deadline. The right-hander set a new career-high with 12 strikeouts pitching into the sixth inning.

The Rays put early pressure on Boston’s Brayan Bello, tallying three runs in the first inning for early momentum.

The Red Sox, however, stayed persistent in the middle innings. Bello tossed five shutout innings after the opening frame and retired 11 straight batters at one point. Adam Duvall got the Red Sox on the board in the fourth inning on an RBI single.

In the sixth inning, Triston Casas delivered another big swing to change the game. Against newly-inserted reliever Chris Devenski, the Boston rookie crushed a three-run home run to left center field to put his team in front.

Casas added a run of insurance to drive in Rafael Devers with an RBI single in the eighth inning. Two batters later, Masataka Yoshida offered an opposite field shot of his own with a two-run home run for his second homer in as many days.

From there, the backend relievers of Josh Winckowski, Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen slammed the door to secure the win.

After losing five straight losses, Monday marked three consecutive victories for the Red Sox.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Casas turned the game upside down with his go-ahead three-run homer.

— Bello battled after allowing early runs to finish six strong innings.

— Yoshida homered for the second straight day with his 15th long ball of the year.

WAGER WATCH

