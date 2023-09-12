Red Sox-Yankees Postponed Due To Weather; Doubleheader Set

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will be playing four games in three days; the series will now start Tuesday afternoon.

The Red Sox were ready to host the Yankees in their final series against their American League East rivals, but Mother Nature had other plans.

The scheduled game between Boston and New York for Monday night was delayed due to inclement weather, with the Red Sox announcing the decision approximately 75 minutes following the scheduled start time of 7:10 p.m. ET.

#FenwayWeather Update: Tonight’s #RedSox-Yankees game has been postponed due to inclement weather.



The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 1:35pm. Tickets for the Sept. 11 game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest. — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 12, 2023

The two clubs will make things up with a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. Tickets for Monday’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled game, which you can still watch on NESN following an hour of pregame coverage.

Story continues below advertisement

Nick Pivetta will get the start in first game with Kutter Crawford getting the nod for the second game slated to start at 7:10 p.m. ET.