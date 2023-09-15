2023 Return? Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Evokes Words Of Celtics Legend

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in the first quarter of New York’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Monday, ending his season after just four plays.

Well, at least that’s what everyone thought.

Rodgers was a guest on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, giving his first public comments since the injury. The crew discussed a litany of topics, including a potential return this season, which the 39-year-old isn’t ruling out.

“We’ll see what happens,” Rodgers said “It’s a process. There’s certain markers to hit. I’m not going to make any statements, I don’t think that’s fair to myself. I think, as Kevin Garnett said, ‘anything is possible.'”

Garnett famously uttered those words after winning the 2008 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics.

The Jets signal-caller didn’t exactly come out and say he was striving to return this season but was pretty clear with the fact that doubt would be a motivating factor in his return — whenever it may be.

“I think what I’d like to say is give me the doubts,” Rodgers said. “Give me the timetables, give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen because all I need is that extra one percent of inspiration. That’s all I need. Give me your prognostications and then watch what I do.”

It isn’t entirely impossible, but a postseason return does seem very unlikely.

Terrell Suggs and Cam Akers each returned from Achilles injuries in around six months. They were 29 and 23 years old, respectively, however. If Rodgers is going to play again this season, he’d make history in doing so.