FOXBORO, Mass. — How helpful will it be for the Patriots to have a proven, reliable No. 2 running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson this season?

Hugely, according to the 2022 standout.

Stevenson raved Wednesday about the importance of late-summer pickup Ezekiel Elliott, who’s expected to make his New England debut in this Sunday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

“Having that 1-2 and not missing a step when I come out of the game or Zeke has to come out of the game, that’s going to be huge,” Stevenson said.

Story continues below advertisement

That was not the case last season. Stevenson was forced to shoulder the heaviest workload by a Patriots back in over a decade in 2022 while running mate Damien Harris struggled to stay healthy and then-rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris failed to develop.

Live Odds Final Score Updated Wed 9/6, 2:50pm

Philadelphia Eagles PHI -191 0 New England Patriots NE 0 +161

Stevenson still was able to deliver an impressive campaign — his 1,461 yards from scrimmage were fourth-most by any Patriots player in the Bill Belichick era — but his overwhelming snap rate and carry share eventually wore him down, contributing to some costly late-season errors.

Enter Elliott. The former Dallas Cowboys starter is past his prime at age 28, but as long as he can stay healthy, he should be an ideal complement to Stevenson. Elliott excels in short yardage, rarely fumbles, can play on all three downs and is used to handling a large workload.

Elliott and Stevenson also have a friendship that dates back several years, and Stevenson said the eighth-year veteran already has been a valuable resource, helping him “almost every day” with tips and pointers.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not yet clear how the Patriots will split snaps and carries between Stevenson and Elliott, who did not play in the preseason after signing in mid-August. But both have said their respective skill sets should mesh well together.

Regardless, Stevenson said one of his primary goals this season is playing with “more relentlessness,” which Elliott’s presence should help him achieve.

“Don’t matter how many snaps I take,” Stevenson said. “Just 100% each rep.”