Rob Gronkowski Pinpoints Reason For Josh Allen’s Struggles

Josh Allen didn’t look anything like an MVP-level quarterback Bills fans are used to seeing in Buffalo’s season-opening loss to the New York Jets.

The turnover-prone Allen was back in full force, throwing three interceptions and also fumbling the ball away once.

Dating back to last season’s playoffs, it feels like Allen has taken a step backward. So what could be the root of Allen’s problems? Legendary Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski might be on to something.

“That’s when Josh Allen really took off is when coach (Brian) Daboll took over quarterback and offensive coordinator position in Buffalo with the Bills,” Gronkowski told Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams” show on Wednesday. “And ever since he has left, Josh Allen has struggled. I’m telling you, coach Daboll can get to his players. … He was my position coach for three years. I saw him bring out the best in Josh Allen.

“So, if you want to see Josh Allen play good again, you want to see Josh Allen be on top of his game — it may happen, he had some flashes last year — but get coach Daboll back. But he’s too busy coaching for the Giants, so that’s not happening. They got to figure out a different route.”

Daboll, who spent 11 years with the Patriots across two separate stints, helped Allen develop into one of the top quarterbacks in the league by serving as the offensive coordinator from when Allen got drafted seventh overall in 2018 to 2022.

Allen struggled as a rookie, but under the guidance of Daboll, the dual-threat signal-caller finished second in MVP voting in 2020.

Daboll took over as the head coach of the New York Giants last season, leaving Allen to work with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Dorsey was on Buffalo’s staff with Daboll, serving as the Bills quarterbacks coach before earning the promotion.

But even having worked alongside Allen for years now, it just seems like Dorsey hasn’t been able to get the same out of him like Daboll did.

“I felt like when (Daboll) was with Buffalo, he related to Josh Allen very, very, very well,” Gronkowski said. “I would say, he definitely misses him. That’s for sure.”