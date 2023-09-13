It appears one NFL comeback was enough for former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.

That’s not stopping NFL teams from trying to coax him out of retirement, though.

The 34-year-old reportedly “keeps on being asked about an NFL comeback,” according to Jordan Schultz of The Score, who spoke with the retired tight end on Wednesday. Gronkowski insists he is “100 percent retired, and won’t play for any team,” though.

Yes, that even means if Tom Brady comes out of retirement.

The future Hall of Famer last played in 2021, looking like his normally dominant self on the way to a 55-catch, 802-yard, six-touchdown season. He hung them up (for good) right around the same time as Brady, though the seven-time Super Bowl winner eventually came back for one more year.

Gronkowski, of course, will always continue to fuel rumors of a return, just like his former teammates in New England.