Rob Gronkowski Showcases Basketball Skills At Local College

A basketball career in all likelihood isn’t on the horizon for New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski in retirement.

But he does seem ready to dominate any pick-up games when called upon.

Gronkowski with his 6-foot-6, 265-pound frame certainly looks the part of a basketball star and he showcased his skills by going through an on-court workout at Providence College on Saturday.

The PC men’s basketball team released a highlight video of Gronkowski’s session as he displayed his basketball talent, including throwing down two effortless dunks. You can watch Gronkowski in action here.

Story continues below advertisement

The four-time Super Bowl champion surely won’t be mistaken for Steph Curry or Jayson Tatum, but Gronkowski would make one heck of a starting power forward in a men’s basketball league.

Gronkowski played basketball in high school before solely focusing on his football career. He averaged 21 points and 18 rebounds during a high school basketball season in western New York, and won some bragging rights on the court while playing for the Patriots.

But Gronkowski clearly chose the right career path. Gronkowski, who retired from the NFL for a second time in June of 2022, was a complete different-maker at the tight end position, accumulating 621 receptions for 9,286 yards with 92 touchdowns during his 11 seasons in the league.

Story continues below advertisement

While Gronkowski awaits a call from Canton — he’s eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027 — it’s interesting to ponder how far he could have gone if he stuck with basketball instead.