A season-ending injury is tough on any athlete, but for a player entering his 40s, it puts into question Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Jets and the NFL.

The four-time MVP left New York’s win over the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium after four snaps, and he was ruled out of the season due to an Achilles tear.

The injury elevated Zach Wilson as the starter, which caused New York’s Super Bowl odds to rise. The Jets likely will bring in a veteran alongside Wilson and Tim Boyle, but the question is if Rodgers can recover from his injury.

“I haven’t gone down that road with him,” Saleh told reporters on Rodgers’ future with the team, per team video. “I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out. But at the same time, for him, he’s working through a lot of things he needs to deal with. That will be the last thing I talk to him about.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rodgers thrived in his career in his desire to prove doubters wrong, and that motivation likely will be there when he starts rehab. Even when he does recover, the biggest hurdle will be how well he can play after an Achilles tear.

The NFL Players Association publicly voiced a desire for stadiums to switch to natural grass but Saleh pushed back on the notion of artificial turf being the root cause of Rodgers’ injury. The 39-year-old did have surgery, as of Wednesday morning, so it’s way too soon to speculate on Rodgers’ potential retirement.