Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner leaped across the goal line and scored what might prove to be one of the craziest touchdowns of the 2023 NFL campaign.

And he had Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby to thank for it.

Buckner initially sacked Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the Indianapolis 27-yard line, prompting Lawrence to fumble the football forward. Bigsby had the ball bounce to him cleanly at the 35, but didn’t do much of anything as he seemingly felt Lawrence threw an incomplete pass.

A swarm of wise Colts defenders, however, knocked the live ball out of Bigby’s hands and Buckner recovered it and raced toward the goal line. After Jacksonville challenged the ruling on the field, the play stood as called with Indy rewarded for the heads-up play.

Story continues below advertisement

Check it out here.

Fortunately for Bigsby, he was able to redeem himself three possessions later when he capped off a 10-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown to give Jacksonville the lead.

More NFL:

Tom Brady Posts Simple Tweet Upon Gillette Stadium Return

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images