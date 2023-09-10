Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner leaped across the goal line and scored what might prove to be one of the craziest touchdowns of the 2023 NFL campaign.

And he had Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby to thank for it.

Buckner initially sacked Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the Indianapolis 27-yard line, prompting Lawrence to fumble the football forward. Bigsby had the ball bounce to him cleanly at the 35, but didn’t do much of anything as he seemingly felt Lawrence threw an incomplete pass.

A swarm of wise Colts defenders, however, knocked the live ball out of Bigby’s hands and Buckner recovered it and raced toward the goal line. After Jacksonville challenged the ruling on the field, the play stood as called with Indy rewarded for the heads-up play.

Fortunately for Bigsby, he was able to redeem himself three possessions later when he capped off a 10-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown to give Jacksonville the lead.