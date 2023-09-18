Saquon Barkley Injury: Giants Star Reportedly Will Miss Time

The New York Giants completed a crazy second-half comeback against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, but the notable effort still came with some bad news.

Giants star running back Saquon Barkley needed to be helped off the field due to an ankle injury and did not return. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday evening reported that Barkley suffered an “ordinary” ankle sprain and now is expected to miss three weeks.

Other reports cited that Barkley is deemed “week to week.”

The G-Men are operating on a short week, which made it unlikely Barkley would be able to take the field for the Week 3 contest against the San Francisco 49ers on “Thursday Night Football.” FanDuel Sportsbook listed New York as a 10.5-point road underdog against San Francisco.

Story continues below advertisement

For an offense that did not score a single point in its first six quarters of the season, being tasked to move forward without its best player is not a welcome development.