The NFL’s Week 3 Sunday slate will wrap up in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

The Raiders are set to welcome the Steelers to Allegiant Stadium for a primetime matchup of 1-1 teams. Las Vegas won its season opener over the Denver Broncos but was trounced by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, bounced back from a Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a “Monday Night Football” triumph over the Cleveland Browns.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Davante Adams and company are a 3-point favorite, per consensus data from NESN Bets. The point total is set at 44.

Here’s how you can watch “Sunday Night Football.”

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock