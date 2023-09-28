Stephon Gilmore will take the field against a number of former teammates when the Dallas Cowboys host the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Including one Gilmore believes should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when the time comes.

The player? Patriots longtime captain and special teams ace Matthew Slater.

“That’s another brother of mine,” Gilmore told reporters Wednesday when asked what he remembers most about Slater, per the team.

“He’s been in the league for a long time, been playing great football for a long time. Great person, first and foremost, and then a great player. I think he should go in the Hall of Fame for first special teams player. He does all the things the right way. Much respect to him.”

Slater has played all 16 of his NFL seasons in New England. The 38-year-old is a 10-time Pro Bowler and has been named a First Team All-Pro twice with a total of five All-Pro honors.

Gilmore played four seasons with Slater (2017-2020). During that time, he saw the mindset Slater brought with him each and every day. It’s part of the reason why Slater is well-respected both inside and outside the confines of Gillette Stadium.

“He’s the first one in, last one out,” Gilmore told reporters. “So I’m not surprised he can play as long as he can,. He takes care of his body. He does all the things right.”

Slater earned praise from another Cowboys veteran ahead of the Week 4 game between Dallas and New England. C.J. Godwin views Slater as the best special teams player ever.

Gilmore won’t be the only one going up against his former team, however. Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott will return to Dallas, where he spent his first seven NFL seasons. Like Slater, Elliott has been on the receiving end of plenty of praise from former Cowboys teammates.