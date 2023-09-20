Tanner Houck Had ‘Fun’ Facing Ex-Red Sox Teammate Nathan Eovaldi

For the final time this season, the Boston Red Sox caught up and faced old friend Nathan Eovaldi.

Taking the mound opposite of Eovaldi was Boston’s Tanner Houck, who tossed four innings (allowing two runs) to Eovaldi’s five (allowing three runs). It was the first time the former Red Sox teammates went head-to-head and just the second time Eovaldi faced his former team since departing and signing with Texas during the offseason.

And despite taking a 6-4 defeat, Houck didn’t view the night as a total loss.

“It was fun. Love Nate, great dude, wish him the best, wish his family the best,” Houck told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We had a good conversation yesterday. Good to see him again definitely, so fun competing against your friends. You wanna go out there and have fun and that’s what this game is all about.

“I’ve played with Nate for the past few years so I know how hard he works, I know what a competitor he is. I wish him nothing but the best moving forward. I know he was dealing with his own things earlier this year. … Watching him go out there is always fun and awesome at the same time.”

Beforehand, Houck knew that he’d face Eovaldi during Boston’s three-game trip to Texas, but went hush-hush about the pitching matchup while catching up off the field with Eovaldi.

“I just didn’t bring it up,” Houck revealed. “I wanted to surprise him a little bit.”

Eovaldi gets one more meeting at Globe Life Field against the Red Sox, on Wednesday afternoon, while Boston has a shot to play spoiler amid Texas’ run at not only the American League Wild Card, but the AL West as well.