Nick Folk continues to make big time kicks even as he ages into his late 30s.

The ex-New England Patriots kicker vaulted the Tennessee Titans to a home victory with a 41-yard field goal in overtime to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24.

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons had a funny comment for his kicker after the win at Nissan Stadium.

“It’s amazing,” Simmons told reporters in Nashville, per team reporter Jim Wyatt. “I went to him and said, ‘Appreciate you, granddaddy.’ He’s the oldest guy on the team I think. At the end of the day, it’s the reason why he’s here. It’s the reason why he’s been in this league a long time. We needed that and he came up big for us.”

The 38-year-old kicker is already making an impact with the fifth team of his NFL career.

“He had been really good,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters after the win, per team reporter Jim Wyatt. “That’s what he’s done. That’s what you need in this league is a guy who’s reliable in critical situations.”

Folk’s kick lifted the Titans to 1-1 on a day where the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars lost in the AFC South.