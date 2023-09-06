Even by today’s standards, the “NFL is scripted” conspiracy theory is especially whacky.

For the uninitiated, former NFL running back Arian Foster earlier this year said the NFL prescripts entire games and players are expected to go along with it. He was joking, and subsequent “script photos” — including one for Super Bowl LVII — clearly were fake, but that didn’t stop some people from actually believing the theory.

Well, the NFL recently recruited Tom Brady for a video mocking the theory, and the New England Patriots legend delivered a perfect rebuttal.

“Do I think the NFL is scripted?” Brady asks in the video. “You think I really would have played along with a script that had me losing to Peyton Manning’s) little brother, Eli, twice in the Super Bowl? No.”

Brady, of course, will be back in the spotlight this Sunday when the Patriots honor him at Gillette Stadium.

The franchise will conduct a halftime ceremony during its season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, though details of the pomp and circumstance are scarce. That said, it sounds like a large group of Brady’s former teammates could be on hand for the festivities.

Here’s hoping the event sees Brady go off script — for once.