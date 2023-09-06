There’s plenty of talk about Tom Brady this week with the legendary quarterback set to be honored when the Patriots face the Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

But the Brady chatter even made its way to Cincinnati before the NFL regular season kicked off.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow opened up about his relationship with Brady and how the seven-time Super Bowl champion serves as a mentor to the fourth-year pro.

“We’ve stayed in contact,” Burrow told reporters Wednesday, per team-provided video. “He’s helped me some, definitely has. I think that’s what all the great quarterbacks do across time. They continue to help the young guys, impart knowledge on them so that they can be their best selves. I’m appreciative to him for that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Live Odds Final Score Updated Wed 9/6, 7:06pm

Philadelphia Eagles PHI -191 0 New England Patriots NE 0 +161

Perhaps when the two talk, Burrow makes sure to mention the leg up he has on Brady with how he led the Bengals past the Buccaneers last season. It’s the only time the two quarterbacks faced off in their careers.

Burrow isn’t the only signal-caller that Brady has lent a helping hand, though. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones shared Brady has aided him as well, going as far to call the future Hall of Famer a “great mentor.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Brady is offering guidance to quarterbacks, especially with him no longer playing football. Giving secrets away and helping younger QBs will only enhance Brady’s reputation among the younger generation of gunslingers.

While it will be extraordinarily difficult to reach the standard Brady set during his 23-year NFL career, Burrow has already garnered star status due to his strong play. He finished fourth in MVP voting in 2022 after completing 68.3% of his passes for 4,475 yards with 35 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

Story continues below advertisement

Any advice from Brady sure seems like it would only help continue Burrow’s upward trajectory.